CBS to air Emmy Awards on Sept. 19; no host yet

FILE - A video monitor displays the stage for Sunday's 71st Primetime Emmy Awards during Press...
FILE - A video monitor displays the stage for Sunday's 71st Primetime Emmy Awards during Press Preview Day in Los Angeles on Sept. 19, 2019.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, Cali. (AP) — The Emmy Awards will be held on Sept. 19 and air live on CBS.

The network and the Television Academy will announce a host, producers and location at a later date.

The show has been held at Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles since 2008.

Last year’s show on ABC was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and was a combined in-person and virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic. Most presenters and nominees appeared remotely. That format was used for the recent Golden Globes.

The 2020 Emmys were the lowest-rated with 6.4 million viewers.

