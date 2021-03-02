Comic-Con to remain virtual in 2021, cites financial strain
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — San Diego Comic-Con will remain virtual for the July event, but organizers are planning for a smaller-scale gathering later this year.
Comic-Con announced Monday that the annual confab will return to virtual for a second-straight year between July 23-25.
The in-person experience was canceled again due to coronavirus-related cautions around large gatherings.
Organizers said postponements and other challenges caused by the pandemic left them with limited financial resources.
As a result, the virtual convention in July was reduced from four to three days. However, organizers said they are planning a smaller in-person event in November in San Diego.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.