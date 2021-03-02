Advertisement

Comic-Con to remain virtual in 2021, cites financial strain

FILE - Comic-Con attendees walk the convention center floor during preview night at Comic-Con...
FILE - Comic-Con attendees walk the convention center floor during preview night at Comic-Con International on July 17, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — San Diego Comic-Con will remain virtual for the July event, but organizers are planning for a smaller-scale gathering later this year.

Comic-Con announced Monday that the annual confab will return to virtual for a second-straight year between July 23-25.

The in-person experience was canceled again due to coronavirus-related cautions around large gatherings.

Organizers said postponements and other challenges caused by the pandemic left them with limited financial resources.

As a result, the virtual convention in July was reduced from four to three days. However, organizers said they are planning a smaller in-person event in November in San Diego.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in Jackson Street ‘explosive material’ incident
Ariana, a.k.a, "Baby Valley", was unexpectedly born in the parking lot of Valley View Nursing...
“Special Delivery”-Mother Gives Birth in Nursing Home Parking Lot
Unrestrained Driver Killed in Grant Parish Crash, Impairment Suspected
Oil well explosion reported in Beauregard Parish
Authorities identify 14-year-old killed in Beauregard oil well explosion
Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 4600 block of Futrell...
Futrell Street homicide investigation

Latest News

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Frances McDormand in a scene from the film...
‘Nomadland’ shines at Golden Globes
'Nomadland' Shines At Golden Globes
Louisiana ag commissioner surveys storm damage in Forest Hill
Suspect arrested in Jackson Street ‘explosive material’ incident