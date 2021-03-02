Advertisement

Fairview heads to second title game in a row

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Fairview Lady Panthers basketball team will head to its’ second consecutive Class B State Championship game after beating Florien, 61-45.

The Lady Panthers will face Hathaway for the Class B State Championship on Thursday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Click the video above to watch the highlights from the game.

