Fairview heads to second title game in a row
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Fairview Lady Panthers basketball team will head to its’ second consecutive Class B State Championship game after beating Florien, 61-45.
The Lady Panthers will face Hathaway for the Class B State Championship on Thursday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.
