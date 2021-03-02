Leesville makes top 10 in the nation for rental property prices

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Residents in the City of Leesville are getting a sweet deal when it comes to paying rent, according to an article posted by apartmentguide.com. The article attempts to find the top 10 most affordable cities in the country, and Leesville came in at number eight.

“You want a nice affordable home whether it’s an apartment or house,” Chrissy Hickman, a Leesville resident, said. “Here in the Leesville area, there are so many options and good pricing as far as housing goes.”

Grant Bush, the director of planning for the City of Leesville, says that 58 percent of residents rent their property (including apartments and homes). Fort Polk is another reason why rental properties are doing well.

“We basically are attached to a military base,” Bush said. “Our locals have really worked hard over the years to put together a lot of rental properties and bears that price.”

“We have military coming in from all over the place,” Amber Cantrell, the property manager at Chaparral Apartments, said. “They help us out tremendously.”

