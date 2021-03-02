Louisiana ag commissioner surveys storm damage in Forest Hill

FOREST HILL, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain stopped by the heart of the state’s nursery industry on Monday, March 1 to survey damage from the hurricanes and ice storm.

Strain visited Doug Young Nursery in Forest Hill to talk to nursery owners and growers about the impact of the damage from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, the winter storm two weeks ago and the pandemic.

With more than 200 nurseries in Forest Hill, Strain says that it’s very important to get everyone back into business as quickly as possible.

“Keep good records, take photographs, everything you do write it down and make sure you have a count of your plants. Contact your farm services agency as soon as possible. We’d like to get them to come out and take a look. What we’re going to try to do is get some assistance through the USDA.”

For more info, Strain says to go to ldaf.gov, farmers.gov and your farm services agency.

