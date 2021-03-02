LPB to air documentary exploring origins and evolution of Cajun identity

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A documentary on the origins and evolution of the Cajun identity is set to premiere on LPB Wednesday, Mar. 10, 2021.

Filmmaker Nathan Rabalais’s film, “Finding Cajun,” will be analyzing the topic from a critical and historical perspective. The film will compare present-day Acadians in maritime Canada, who are supposedly at the root of Cajun ethnicity, to Cajun culture in Louisiana. It will also explore how cultural and racial labels in our state have shifted, especially over the last 70 years, and addresses the stakes of maintaining and/or losing heritage languages.

Nathan Rabalais (LPB)

The film spans from New Brunswick and Nova Scotia to the bayous of Louisiana with viewers discovering the diversity and complexity of South Louisiana’s French and Creole-speaking communities. Viewers will have a chance to see how Americanization, issues of race, and language shift have reshaped the cultural landscape of Louisiana.

Included in the film will be sources from historians and authors Shane Bernard, Ph.D., and Carl Brasseaux, Ph.D., as well as well-known Cajun folklorist and author Barry Ancelet.

Finding Cajun premieres on LPB Wednesday, March 10 at 7:00 p.m. Immediately, following the program will be an encore showing of the LPB produced documentary, “The Spirit of a Culture: Cane River Creoles” at 8:30 p.m. which delves into the Cane River Creole identity struggle.

