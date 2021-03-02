‘Nomadland’ shines at Golden Globes

(NBC News) - “Nomadland, the story of a woman coping after the Great Recession, took Top Drama at Sunday night’s Golden Globes.

Chloe Zhao won Best Director for the film, only the second woman to win the honor.

“‘Nomadland’ at its core for me is a pilgrimage through grief and healing,” Zhao said.

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” was also a double winner, taking home Top Musical or Comedy and Best Actor for Sacha Baron Cohen.

“Thank you to the all-white Hollywood Foreign Press,” Cohen jabbed when accepting his award, a nod to the controversy surrounding this year’s nominations.

The organization that puts on the Globes acknowledged it has no Black voting members, but pledged during the telecast to improve.

