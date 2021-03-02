Northwood Lady Gators heading to first state title in school history

HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - The Northwood Lady Gators basketball team will play in its first state title game in school history after beating Merryville, 46-39.

Ayleyah Winn and Elondra Williams led in scoring with 10 points apiece.

The Lady Gators will face East Iberville for the Class 1A State Championship on Thursday, March 4 at 5:00 p.m.

Click the video above to watch the highlights from the game and hear from head coach LaShonda Cooper and some of the players.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.