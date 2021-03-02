Pandemic Golden Globes ratings plunge 64% to 6.9M viewers

NEW YORK (AP) — Television viewers showed little interest in the pandemic-era Golden Globes.

The annual awards ceremony reached 6.9 million viewers, down a whopping 64 percent from the pre-lockdown broadcast in 2020.

Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler appeared on separate coasts and, for a nation already Zoomed-out, nominees were on remote screens instead of walking down a red carpet.

The film nominees also suffered from a lack of buzz, partly because virtually no one went to a theater in the past year.

NBC’s plight represents ABC’s fear: the Oscars, traditionally the granddaddy of awards season, are being held in April and are already coming off its smallest audience ever.

