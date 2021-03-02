Pandemic Golden Globes ratings plunge 64% to 6.9M viewers
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Television viewers showed little interest in the pandemic-era Golden Globes.
The annual awards ceremony reached 6.9 million viewers, down a whopping 64 percent from the pre-lockdown broadcast in 2020.
Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler appeared on separate coasts and, for a nation already Zoomed-out, nominees were on remote screens instead of walking down a red carpet.
The film nominees also suffered from a lack of buzz, partly because virtually no one went to a theater in the past year.
NBC’s plight represents ABC’s fear: the Oscars, traditionally the granddaddy of awards season, are being held in April and are already coming off its smallest audience ever.
