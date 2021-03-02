REPORT: Louisiana ranked as worst state for children during COVID-19 pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As we approach the one-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic’s beginning, one non-profit has put together a report showing the effects it has had on children in America.

Save the Children’s report looks at hunger, lack of tools for remote learning, and difficulty for families to pay bills as the top three hardships making it more challenging for children across America to reach their full potential.

“Evaluating four months of data on these three factors in all 50 states, Save the Children found families are suffering in every state and at every income level, but huge disparities exist along geographic, income, and racial/ethnic lines, depriving children of the futures they deserve,” the report states.

The 2021 Childhood Report ranked all 50 states by how well they’re protecting and providing for children during the pandemic; it put Louisiana in last place. Mississippi is 49th and Arkansas ranked 45th.

The report takes into account child poverty, child deaths, child hunger, school dropouts, and teenage pregnancy. Breaking down the parishes, Lincoln Parish was the best, while Madison Parish was the worst in the state. The report states there was not significant data for Cameron and Tensas parishes.

“Far too many children in America are faced with disadvantages that have been magnified by COVID-19. We know kids need full bellies and minds to succeed in school and life,” said Betsy Zorio, vice president of Save the Children’s U.S. Programs and Advocacy. “Policymakers at all levels of government, from the president down to local school administrators, need to adequately invest in programs and services that protect America’s kids. We must act now to ensure our children, and future generations, have the childhood they deserve.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.