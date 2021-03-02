Senate works to quickly pass COVID-19 relief
There’s a race to pass the Covid stimulus before key benefits expire
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Senate is on the clock to pass President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill by the end of the week. Republicans and Progressives are unhappy with portions of the legislation. However, Democrats are working to shore up votes before key benefits expire. Karin Caifa explains the stimulus bill’s next steps.
