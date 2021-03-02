Advertisement

State Rep. Johnson reacts to move to Phase III

By KALB Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(KALB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards says Louisiana will move to “Phase 3” on Wednesday. State Rep. Mike Johnson shares his thoughts on this announcement and the removal of mask mandates in neighboring states.

