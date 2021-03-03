Advertisement

33 years later, Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall return to Zamunda

Eddie Murphy appears in a scene from "Coming 2 America."
Eddie Murphy appears in a scene from "Coming 2 America."(Photo: Quantrell D. Colbert | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Thirty-three years after “Coming to America,” Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall have returned to Zamunda.

The sequel was originally planned to hit theaters last year but was sold due to the pandemic by Paramount Pictures to Amazon. It begins streaming Friday.

It’s an unlikely coda to a blockbuster comedy.

Murphy considers the 1988 original the first movie with an all-Black cast to be a hit around the world. The film was one of the biggest box-office successes of 1988.

Murphy believes it helped pave the way for “Black Panther.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in Jackson Street ‘explosive material’ incident
Oil well explosion reported in Beauregard Parish
Authorities identify 14-year-old killed in Beauregard oil well explosion
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards receives his first dose of the Pfizer-manufactured coronavirus...
Gov. Edwards: Louisiana to move to “Phase 3” on Wednesday
Pastor Tony Spell
DA offers plea deal to Central pastor Tony Spell
COVID-19 vaccine
VACCINE INFORMATION: Local pharmacies, how to register and distribution updates

Latest News

Jeff Powell on Phase 3 Transition
Storm damage to Doug Young Nursery in Forest Hill, La.
Forest Hill nurseries still assessing winter storm damages
Surveying damage to Forest Hill nurseries
Louisiana State Rep. Mike Johnson, District 27
State Rep. Johnson reacts to move to Phase III