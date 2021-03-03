Boys’ basketball playoff finals from Tuesday
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a list of scores from the boys’ high school basketball playoff games that happened on Tuesday, March 2.
- Menard 79, Houma Christian 51
- ASH 70, Ouachita 55
- Morris Jeff 91, Rapides 84
- Port Allen 78, Avoyelles 53
- East Feliciana 44, Many 43
- Oak Grove 48. Block 46
- Anacoco 61, Monterey 34
- Pitkin 58, Negreet 56
- Fairview 57, Quitman 51
- Hornbeck 69, Atlanta 42
- Simsboro 84, Elizabeth 47
- Natchitoches Central 69, St. Amant 59
