Boys’ basketball playoff finals from Tuesday

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a list of scores from the boys’ high school basketball playoff games that happened on Tuesday, March 2.

  • Menard 79, Houma Christian 51
  • ASH 70, Ouachita 55
  • Morris Jeff 91, Rapides 84
  • Port Allen 78, Avoyelles 53
  • East Feliciana 44, Many 43
  • Oak Grove 48. Block 46
  • Anacoco 61, Monterey 34
  • Pitkin 58, Negreet 56
  • Fairview 57, Quitman 51
  • Hornbeck 69, Atlanta 42
  • Simsboro 84, Elizabeth 47
  • Natchitoches Central 69, St. Amant 59

