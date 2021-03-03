Boys’ basketball playoff finals from Tuesday

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a list of scores from the boys’ high school basketball playoff games that happened on Tuesday, March 2.

Menard 79, Houma Christian 51

ASH 70, Ouachita 55

Morris Jeff 91, Rapides 84

Port Allen 78, Avoyelles 53

East Feliciana 44, Many 43

Oak Grove 48. Block 46

Anacoco 61, Monterey 34

Pitkin 58, Negreet 56

Fairview 57, Quitman 51

Hornbeck 69, Atlanta 42

Simsboro 84, Elizabeth 47

Natchitoches Central 69, St. Amant 59

