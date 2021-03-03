Advertisement

City of Natchitoches buildings reopen after Gov. Edwards moves state back to Phase 3

By City of Natchitoches
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (City of Natchitoches) - The City of Natchitoches mayor has announced that all city buildings will reopen to the public after Governor Edwards moved the state back to Phase 3 on March 3.

The Utility Service Center Lobby will now be open, but with limited capacity. Employees are still available to assist with all other services including collecting payments, disconnections, and transfers via the drive-thru.

Utility payments can still be made in the following ways:

  • Credit card payments can be made via telephone (VISA and MasterCard ONLY)
  • Check payments can be put in the drop box located in the last drive-thru lane

As always, the City offers online bill pay for our utility customers 24/7. To sign up for online bill pay, visit https://click2gov.natchitochesla.gov/Click2GovCX/index.html

For further information or questions regarding utility payments, please contact the Utility Service Center at (318)357-3830.

