Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Dramatic video shows Ohio deputy being fired upon, shooting back

Deputy Sara Vaught fired back during a Feb. 15 incident in Mason, Ohio.
Deputy Sara Vaught fired back during a Feb. 15 incident in Mason, Ohio.
By Kim Schupp
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNING: The video contains graphic content.

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released video from a doorbell camera that shows a man firing at a deputy in Mason in February.

On Feb. 15, deputies were dispatched a little before 7 p.m. for a well-being check.

In the video, you see them trying to make contact with 56-year-old Lance Runion, who the sheriff’s office says then opened the door and shot at Deputy Sara Vaught who was standing on the front porch.

She was not injured.

Deputy Sara Vaught was not hurt when the Warren County Sheriff's Office says a man shot at her...
Deputy Sara Vaught was not hurt when the Warren County Sheriff's Office says a man shot at her during a well-being check in Mason on Feb. 15.(Source: Warren County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said she immediately returned fire and shot Runion several times.

Runion was critically injured and has been charged with attempted murder and felonious assault in connection with the incident.

He is still in the hospital and is recovering, according to the sheriff’s office.

Vaught has been put on administrative leave as per policy while the investigation is underway.

She has been with the sheriff’s office since 2014 and is assigned to Deerfield Township as a patrol deputy.

Lance Runion, 56, was critically injured and has been charged with attempted murder and...
Lance Runion, 56, was critically injured and has been charged with attempted murder and felonious assault in connection with the incident.(Source: Source: Warren County Sheriff's Office/WXIX)

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards receives his first dose of the Pfizer-manufactured coronavirus...
Gov. Edwards: Louisiana to move to “Phase 3” on Wednesday
Suspect arrested in Jackson Street ‘explosive material’ incident
Fatal crash
Anacoco man killed in Vernon Parish crash
RPSB prepares for “Phase 3″ transition
Medical experts fear fall-out from Archbishop vaccine statement
‘He should leave medicine to the physicians,’ Medical experts fear fall-out from Archbishop vaccine statement

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
LIVE: General: Pentagon hesitated on sending Guard to Capitol riot
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Official: Democrats OK tighter income limits for stimulus checks in COVID-19 relief
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol
The researchers analyzed nearly 3,000 sources of news and information that operate large...
Right-wing misinformation on Facebook more engaging than left-wing, study says