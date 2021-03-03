Advertisement

Hicks Lady Pirates to play in third straight title game

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Hicks Lady Pirates basketball team will play in its third straight title game after beating the Plainview Lady Hornets, 62-26.

Senior guard Chloe Wilbanks led all scorers with 27 points, while junior forward Lauren Quinn had 13 points.

For Plainview, Jordan Thompson was the only player in double figures for the Lady Hornets, finishing with 13 points.

The Lady Pirates will face Reeves for the Class C State Championship on Friday, March 5 at 12:00 p.m.

Click the video above to watch the highlights from the game and hear from head coach Mike Charrier.

