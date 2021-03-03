Advertisement

Homeless veterans receive second COVID-19 vaccine

By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As we now enter into phase three, more people are getting COVID-19 vaccines, including our state’s veterans.

Homeless veterans got their second round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Alexandria Salvation Army Wednesday morning.

A total of 25 people signed up to get their second shot, after receiving their first dose in early February. Of those 25 people, Salvation Army Major Tim Williford says 12 live in the Salvation Army building on Beauregard Street.

VA staff had enough to administer a total of 30 vaccines, so five additional veterans also received their first dose.

Williford says these vaccinations are a benefit to the people who eat and sleep at the Salvation Army.

“As we go to a more open society, we won’t be having to ask people, hey can you scan yourself so we can see that you don’t have a temperature, can you prove that you don’t have COVID. Right now if you come into our building to stay, you have to have a certificate saying that you’ve been tested for COVID and that you’re negative. If you don’t have that then you can’t stay, because we can’t endanger everybody else that’s here.”

Major Tim Williford, Alexandria Salvation Army Corps Officer

Now that the state has entered into phase three, Williford says they’ll be able to open 18 beds. During phase two, they were only able to open 12.

If needed, the Salvation Army will reopen as a cold weather shelter.

