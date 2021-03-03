Johnson & Johnson vaccines given out in Central Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Vaccine rollout for the recently approved Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine began this week across Louisiana.

Central Louisiana received 2,400 vaccines for the week and 1,500 of them were given out Wednesday at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is different when compared to both Pfizer and Moderna as it only requires one vaccine so people do not need to make an appointment to get the second shot after the first. Currently, around 15% of the population in Rapides Parish has been vaccinated so far.

Dr. David Holcombe with the Region 6 Office of Public Health said the goal was to get weekly doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine but because of availability, the state won’t receive any more shipments until the end of the month. Over the next few weeks, pharmacies and vaccine providers will be giving out doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

If you are between the ages of 55 and 64 (everyone 65 and older is already eligible) and have specific medical conditions, you are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. If you are pregnant regardless of age you are eligible.

