Louisiana colleges fail to meet harassment training mandate

(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s public colleges aren’t meeting the requirements of a 2018 law aimed at combatting sexual harassment.

Thousands of campus workers last year didn’t take the mandatory one-hour annual training course on how to prevent sexual harassment. That’s according to reports filed with the Division of Administration.

Only about two-thirds of the workers on Southern University System campuses took the training course.

Most campuses from the Louisiana State University System didn’t submit reports by the deadline at all. Those filed weeks late showed LSU’s Alexandria and Shreveport campuses fell far short on the training mandate.

Two in 10 employees didn’t complete the training across the Louisiana Community and Technical College System.

