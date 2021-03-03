Modified Phase III is good news for bars
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(KALB) - Louisiana has moved into a modified Phase III. Local bar owners and staff will be breathing a big sigh of relief because bars in all parishes will be allowed to open at 25% and if a parish is under 5% positivity, they can open at 50%. Shy Tyler, a bar consultant for Drano’s, Koals and El Paso, joined us on First Look to discuss the difference this will make for local businesses.
