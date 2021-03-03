Advertisement

Modified Phase III is good news for bars

By KALB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - Louisiana has moved into a modified Phase III. Local bar owners and staff will be breathing a big sigh of relief because bars in all parishes will be allowed to open at 25% and if a parish is under 5% positivity, they can open at 50%. Shy Tyler, a bar consultant for Drano’s, Koals and El Paso, joined us on First Look to discuss the difference this will make for local businesses.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards receives his first dose of the Pfizer-manufactured coronavirus...
Gov. Edwards: Louisiana to move to “Phase 3” on Wednesday
Suspect arrested in Jackson Street ‘explosive material’ incident
RPSB releases “Phase 3″ transition details
Two boys who went missing from southeast Louisiana have been found, officials said.
Boys in La. Amber Alert found in in Fla.; mother suspected of kidnapping ran away
Fatal crash
Anacoco man killed in Vernon Parish crash

Latest News

Modified Phase III is good news for bars
Homeless veterans receive second COVID-19 vaccine
Homeless veterans receive second COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday
Jessica Juneau Clark is a Pineville native working at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Pineville native part of historic Mars Perseverance rover team