Modified Phase III is good news for bars

(KALB) - Louisiana has moved into a modified Phase III. Local bar owners and staff will be breathing a big sigh of relief because bars in all parishes will be allowed to open at 25% and if a parish is under 5% positivity, they can open at 50%. Shy Tyler, a bar consultant for Drano’s, Koals and El Paso, joined us on First Look to discuss the difference this will make for local businesses.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.