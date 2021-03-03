NSU optimistic about operations for Fall 2021

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State University is planning for a more normal fall semester with increased face-to-face classes, expanded student activities and other events but will continue to embrace the health and safety of the campus and community as its highest priority.

NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio said, “We are looking forward to welcoming students back to campus in the fall and are modeling class schedules and other activities after our Fall 2019 academic and campus event programming.”

Maggio said there is “reason for optimism about a more traditional fall based on the dramatically increased access to vaccines, the directive by the governor to allow increased attendance at public events on our campuses and other factors.”

The NSU president said the wellbeing of students, faculty, staff and the community will continue to be paramount in the fall as it has been throughout the pandemic.

“We will continue to follow safety guidelines and protocols and will have contingency plans to change operations and activities if it becomes necessary,” Maggio said.

Northwestern’s schedule of Fall 2021 classes was released to students March 1 with courses listed as face-to-face or virtual for online students with fewer Hy-flex, or hybrid, flexible classes that have been in place for Fall 2020 and Spring 2021.

“Projections indicate that the COVID-19 crisis will diminish as vaccines and other preventative measures increase,” Maggio said. “That will allow the university to resume more normal operations that include in-person classes and participation in more group events and activities that were curtailed over the past year.”

He said Northwestern “will remain transparent about planning and operations and will communicate with the university community and stakeholders if changes are required as we move toward more normal schedules and activities.”

