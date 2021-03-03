Advertisement

RPSB prepares for “Phase 3″ transition

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced that the state will be moving to a modified version of Phase 3 on Wednesday.

That means schools will also be transitioning. Exactly when they’ll make the full transition hasn’t been announced just yet, but RPSB Superintendent Jeff Powell says that students and parents can expect the transition to happen sooner rather than later.

The Re-Opening Rapides with a Strong Start plan is available on the RPSB website. There, you can find the plan and guidelines for schools transitioning to Phase 3.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

