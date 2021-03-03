Saints terminate contracts of TEs Jared Cook, Josh Hill

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The Saints made two big roster moves Wednesday, March 3, announcing the contracts of tight ends Jared Cook and Josh Hill had been terminated.

Cook signed a two-year contract with New Orleans in 2019 as an unrestricted free agent. In his time with the Saints, he has 80 catches for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019 after catching 43 passes for 705 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2020, he had 37 receptions for 504 yards and seven touchdowns. He was an unrestricted free agent after the 2020 season but was scheduled to receive a $2M signing bonus.

Hill signed with New Orleans in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho State. He has appeared in 117 games with 62 starts for the Saints. He has caught 116 passes for 1,071 yards and 15 touchdowns. On special teams, he has 27 tackles. In 2020, Hill played in 14 games, starting seven of those. He had eight catches for 46 yards and one touchdown. He still had one year left on his contract and was scheduled to make a little more than $5.6 million in 2021.

