Single mother staying at Texas hotel with 5 kids after historic storm causes water problems

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Two weeks after historic winter storms crippled the Houston area, a single mother of five is among those still dealing with water problems.

Morquesha Mosley and her five children, including a daughter with disabilities, have been staying in a hotel for 11 days and counting. This comes after they lived in their car for four days.

The mother says a pipe burst in her garage, leaving two inches of water, and water was pouring out of her walls. Her landlord had a plumber fix the initial break, but another plumbing issue flooded her bathroom. So, she has to keep the water to the home turned off, and she’s also worried about mold.

“It is very stressful,” Mosley said. “I’m not sleeping. I’m barely eating.”

When the initial pipe break happened, her daughter’s breathing and blood pressure machines were ruined. Mosley says she can’t afford repairs to the equipment or the $1,500 hotel bill she’s racked up.

“I am driving 51 minutes from the hotel…every morning to make sure they go to school. I could have them live [at home], but I could also risk my children all getting sick,” Mosley said.

She says she does not know where to go from here, so she just takes it one day at a time.

Houston’s mayor says the city has set aside $1.65 million in emergency grant money to help families in need. About 25% of all Houston Water customers had a leak during the storm, said the city Tuesday.

