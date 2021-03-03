Whataburger groundbreaking at future site in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (Whataburger) - Whataburger and the Natchitoches Chamber of Commerce held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate Natchitoches’ first-ever Whataburger location at the future site of the restaurant at 902 Keyser Avenue, scheduled to open this spring.

“We’re honored to open this Natchitoches location and want to extend an especially big thanks to the Chamber for welcoming Whataburger into the community with open arms and celebrating with us today,” said David Cotham, G.V.C.S., Inc. Director of Operations. “We can’t wait to continue our tradition of serving great food and friendly service to our friends in Natchitoches, and look forward to opening our doors this spring.”

Whataburger will bring 100 jobs to the Natchitoches community and this month, the brand will begin hiring Team Members. Whataburger’s unique leadership curriculum trains all employees in a way that automatically puts them on the path to career advancement.

For those interested in working at Natchitoches’ new Whataburger restaurant or for more information on Whataburger’s competitive benefits and salaries, opportunities for career advancements and other employee resources for growth and development, visit http://www.pleaseapplyonline.com/gvcs or text 44790.

