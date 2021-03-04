Advertisement

1 arrested, 1 wanted in Futrell Street homicide investigation

Steven Rigmaiden has been charged with accessory after the fact to second degree murder.
Steven Rigmaiden has been charged with accessory after the fact to second degree murder.(RPSO)
By APD
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - APD has made an arrest in connection with the homicide that occurred in the 4600 block of Futrell Street on February 26, 2021.

Steven Rigmaiden, 27, of Pineville, has been charged with accessory after the fact to second degree murder.

Detectives are looking to identify a person of interest (pictured below) in this incident. These photos were taken from a surveillance video on the night of the incident at Lee Street and MacArthur Drive.

APD is looking for this person of interest taken from a surveillance video - related to the...
APD is looking for this person of interest taken from a surveillance video - related to the Futrell Street homicide investigation.(APD)

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information or can identify this person, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana kidnapping suspect found in Florida.
Boys in La. Amber Alert found in Fla.; mother suspected of kidnapping ran away
RPSB releases “Phase 3″ transition details
Should you have to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in Louisiana?
Bill would allow concealed carry in Louisiana without a permit
Suspect arrested in Jackson Street ‘explosive material’ incident
Cody Ruiz, a senior at Menard High School, became the first student to commit to Northwestern...
Menard High School senior becomes first commit to Northwestern State’s esports team

Latest News

PLEDGE KIDS 3421
PLEDGE KIDS 3421
CLTCC
CLTCC hosting regional SkillsUSA competition; winners will advance to state competition
Tyler's Morning Forecast
Tyler's Morning Forecast
Boil advisories for Cenla