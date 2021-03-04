1 arrested, 1 wanted in Futrell Street homicide investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - APD has made an arrest in connection with the homicide that occurred in the 4600 block of Futrell Street on February 26, 2021.

Steven Rigmaiden, 27, of Pineville, has been charged with accessory after the fact to second degree murder.

Detectives are looking to identify a person of interest (pictured below) in this incident. These photos were taken from a surveillance video on the night of the incident at Lee Street and MacArthur Drive.

APD is looking for this person of interest taken from a surveillance video - related to the Futrell Street homicide investigation. (APD)

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information or can identify this person, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

