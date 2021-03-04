Advertisement

City of Alexandria to reopen community centers, event facilities April 5

City of Alexandria
City of Alexandria(KALB)
By City of Alexandria
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - Citing the reduction of COVID-19 cases locally, as well as Gov. John Bel Edward’s decision to move to Phase 3 guidelines for public health, the City of Alexandria plans to reopen its community centers and meeting facilities starting Monday, April 5.

The centers were originally closed on March 13, 2020, as part of public health efforts designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are eager to reopen these facilities as another step in the process of getting back to normal operations,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall. “The Alexandria Zoo will reopen on weekends starting March 12, and our community centers and meeting venues will reopen on April 5. The safety of our employees and guests remains a top priority, so some health guidelines will still be in place, but we believe conditions have improved to the point where we can safely begin to use these facilities.”

The centers scheduled to reopen April 5 include:

  • Alexandria Convention Hall
  • Alexandria Youth & Teen Center
  • Bolton Avenue Community Center
  • Martin Community Center
  • M.L. King Community Center
  • Wilborn Dempsey Multi-Purpose Center

In addition to reopening community centers, City Hall and the Utility Customer Service Office will decrease restrictions regarding visitors. The number of people permitted in the lobby at each site will continue to be limited and residents are asked to schedule appointments in advance to meet with city workers.

The Randolph Riverfront Center is open for meetings with attendance limits and safety protocols in place in compliance with the Governor’s mandates and the advice of public health officials. The Coughlin Saunders Performing Arts Center remains closed until further notice.

Face masks will continue to be required at public facilities as well as social distancing and temperature checks. The city will follow State Fire Marshal guidelines regarding the number of people allowed inside each facility.

