ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Rosepine earns clinical recognition

ROSEPINE, La. (ClearSky) - ClearSky Health has awarded ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Rosepine with the organization’s 2020 Clinical Ranking Award in recognition of outstanding clinical performance. The hospital is part of ClearSky Health, which is a premier rehabilitative healthcare provider with facilities in Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas.

ClearSky Health gives the award annually to the hospital that achieves outstanding clinical outcomes based upon the Performance Evaluation Model (PEM). PEM scores are national clinical indicators used by the Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation, an organization that administers the largest medical rehabilitation database in the world. PEM scores are ranked on quality patient care that is effective, efficient, timely, and patient-centered.

“We continually strive to provide the community with high-quality rehabilitative care, and this award recognizes us for those efforts,” says Angela Williams, CEO of ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Rosepine. “In the midst of many challenges this past year, our hospital staff continued to move forward with improving clinical indicators.”

Nikki Joshlin, the hospital’s director of nursing, says the nursing and therapy teams focus daily on PEM indicators to help patients return to independence as quickly as possible. “We keep the clinical indicators in the forefront of our patient care,” she says, “focusing on a patient’s self-care, mobility, function, and rehabilitative goals. This allows us to help our patients return to their homes at their highest abilities and with as much independence as possible.”

ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Rosepine provides rehabilitative services to nearly 400 patients a year who live with disabling injuries or illnesses, such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, or other debilitating conditions such as COVID-19.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 ClearSky. All rights reserved.