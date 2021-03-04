CLTCC hosting regional SkillsUSA competition; winners will advance to state competition

ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - Students from all eight Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) campuses are competing in 25 work skill categories in the school’s 2021 SkillsUSA Regional competition to determine which students will represent CLTCC in state competition.

“SkillsUSA is an incredible program focused on student achievement and service learning. We have a record number of students competing this year from CLTCC,” said Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle. “In 2019 we had students competing in seven categories. Last year we had students competing in 21 categories and this year we have 129 students competing in 25 categories. I’m so proud of our students for wanting to develop their skills and compete to be the best.”

SkillsUSA is a national organization where students, instructors and business and industry partners work together to produce a “highly skilled” American workforce.

The regional competition will be held in Alexandria, with activities at both the main campus on Murray Street and at the Advanced Manufacturing Center on Second Street, as well as the Natchitoches campus.

Activities started February 26 at the main building on Murray Street for students competing in Allied Health and Business categories. Students will compete in Cosmetology and HVAC categories on Wednesday, March 3, at the Natchitoches campus. Competition will wrap up on March 12 with Welding and Electrical categories at the Advanced Manufacturing Center in Alexandria.

Winners will be recognized with Gold, Silver and Bronze medals. All medalists will qualify to advance to the state competition.

“We am so proud of our CLTCC SkillsUSA students,” said Stephanie Gaspard, student advisor. “With all the adversity they have faced this academic year, they have risen above it all and continue to strive to be the best of the best. It is amazing to see.”

As in the past, the students are collecting food donations as part of a community service project in a partnership with the United Way of Central Louisiana. “We are focusing on helping the homeless population, so we are asking for donations of canned items with easy-open lids or pop-tops as well as items that don’t need cooking,” said CLTCC Director of Student Affairs Meredith Rennier.

“Donations can be dropped off at the main campus location on Murray Street. Central Louisiana has given us so much, our students are happy to have the opportunity to give back.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 CLTCC. All rights reserved.