Community Outreach COVID vaccine clinics to open in Pineville and Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (CHRISTUS) - CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System announced a partnership with the City of Alexandria, the City of Pineville and Rapides Regional Medical Center to open two new Community Outreach COVID vaccine clinics this week. These clinics are in addition to the hundreds of vaccinations Cabrini has been donating to the Central Louisiana Department of Health for several weeks.

“As a leader in health care, we feel a tremendous responsibility to make this valuable vaccine resource available to the communities we serve in an easy and convenient setting close to home so we can reach as many people as quickly as possible,” said Monte Wilson, president, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System. “Our partnership with the Cities of Alexandria and Pineville, and Rapides Regional Medical Center speaks loudly to the importance of the vaccine’s ability to save lives.”

The Community Outreach COVID vaccine clinics are located at the Main Street Community Center in Pineville and the Bolton Avenue Community Center in Alexandria.

Below are the available dates and times for scheduling appointments:

Main Street Community Center | 708 Main Street, Pineville

3/4/21-1 p.m.-5 p.m.

3/11/21-1 p.m.-5 p.m.

3/25/21-1 p.m.-5 p.m.

4/1/21-1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Bolton Avenue Community Center | 315 Bolton Avenue, Alexandria

3/9/21-1 p.m.-5 p.m.

3/16/21-1 p.m.-5 p.m.

3/30/21-1 p.m.-5 p.m.

4/6/21-1 p.m.-5 p.m.

“Rapides Regional Medical Center is happy to help provide COVID vaccines to those in our community who have as yet, been unable to receive their vaccinations,” said Jason E. Cobb, chief executive officer, Rapides Regional Medical Center. “It is our hope that our community will take advantage of this opportunity and help us bring an end to this pandemic. We know the vaccine works. And the more accessible the vaccine is, the better it is for all of us.”

Vaccines are given by appointment only and can be made by using the CHRISTUS chat bot, Christy online at https://vaccinate.christushealth.org/louisiana. When connecting with Christy, individuals are prompted to answer a few screening questions to determine eligibility, the nearest vaccine clinic location and to schedule an appointment. Registration is required to confirm an appointment.

For those who don’t have the ability to register online, appointments can also be scheduled by calling 877.335.5746.

Anyone who schedules an appointment to receive a COVID vaccine, dose #1 and dose #2 are reserved at that time. Per LDH guidelines, individuals are required to get their second dose 21 days after their first dose.

As of today, The COVID vaccine rollout in Louisiana has expanded to include people age 65+, law enforcement, first responders and emergency response personnel, and teachers and school staff. Individuals ages 55-64 with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC as placing them at an “increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19” can receive a vaccine after completing a Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Attestation Form. The complete list of eligibility criteria can be accessed online at https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 CHRISTUS. All rights reserved.