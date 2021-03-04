Advertisement

“Congress needs to reassert itself” Republican senators looks to rein in executive power after Keystone cutoff

By Peter Zampa
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Republicans on Capitol Hill are trying to reverse some of President Joe Biden’s early actions aimed at mitigating climate change. One push is coming from Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who wants to revive the Keystone XL Pipeline project.

“There are a lot of people who don’t understand the impact this will have on working American families,” said Cassidy.

The controversial oil pipeline meant to span from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico is a job creator in Cassidy’s eyes, but a climate killer in the eyes of environmentalists. The Trump administration revived the once-dead project, which paved the way for construction. But on President Joe Biden’s first day in office he revoked the permitting. Cassidy is pushing legislation that would reverse this order.

“Congress needs to reassert itself as regard to our national energy policy,” said Cassidy.

Cassidy argues livelihoods are at stake as President Biden tries to cut down on fossil fuels in his green crusade. Cassidy’s legislative efforts are almost certain to fail. With a divided Senate, the numbers do not add up for Republicans to pass his bill. But his hope is to eventually take decisions on energy projects out of the hands of the executive branch.

“You wouldn’t be able to undo that with an executive order rather you’d have to come to Congress to get that permission,” said Cassidy.

While Cassidy fears job loss, proponents of the Keystone cutoff say the push toward cleaner energies will create millions of jobs in the coming years.

“By rejecting Keystone XL on day one, Biden was signaling that he is interested in saying yes to clean energy infrastructure,” said Anthony Swift from the Natural Resources Defense Council.

He says the environmental impact of the pipeline makes it an obvious decision. He argues the Keystone project is not the job creator its supporters make it out to be, and that cleaner energy projects down the road will create more opportunity and more jobs.

Swift believes this is the end of the project despite the possibility of the next administration coming in and putting Keystone back on track.

“There’s a growing understanding that we are going to try to transition away from dirty energy and the international community is on board,” said Swift.

Cassidy does not expect committees to take up his legislation, thus no votes are expected in the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana kidnapping suspect found in Florida.
Boys in La. Amber Alert found in Fla.; mother suspected of kidnapping ran away
RPSB releases “Phase 3″ transition details
Should you have to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in Louisiana?
Bill would allow concealed carry in Louisiana without a permit
Suspect arrested in Jackson Street ‘explosive material’ incident
Cody Ruiz, a senior at Menard High School, became the first student to commit to Northwestern...
Menard High School senior becomes first commit to Northwestern State’s esports team

Latest News

Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., speaks during the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources...
Senate energy panel backs Haaland for interior secretary
President Joe Biden disagrees strongly with states eliminating COVID-19 restrictions.
Biden disagrees with states rolling back COVID-19 restrictions
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
House passes sweeping voting rights bill over GOP opposition