Dollar Tree to open 400 new stores this year

Dollar Tree stores are spreading like weeds.

Company officials say they plan on opening 400 new Dollar Tree stores and 200 Family Dollar stores throughout 2021. The two chains currently own nearly 16,000 locations in the United States.

Analysts say the pandemic has hit many retailers hard, causing thousands to shut down for good. However, many less-expensive alternatives, especially dollar stores, are thriving as consumers look for less-pricey purchases.

Dollar Tree says sales at its established stores rose nearly 5% during the 13-week span that ended in January, compared to the same time-frame the year before.

All items at Dollar Tree are price-marked at a dollar while Family Dollar items are usually under ten-bucks.

