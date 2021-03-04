Advertisement

Google to stop tracking users for advertisement

(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Google says it will stop tracking what you do online.

The company says it will not create new trackers once third-party cookies are phased out from its chrome browser. Those cookies track your online activity to send you personalized ads.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Google says tracking should not be a must in order to get relevant advertising.

However, the decision does not mean targeted advertising will come to an end. Instead of cookies, Google says it will use software that prevents individual tracking but still delivers results to advertisers and publishers.

Google did not say when the change would occur.

