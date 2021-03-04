LDH announces first mass vaccination events with one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The following was released to us by LDH:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health has announced the first Mass Vaccination Events using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“While COVID vaccine supply remains limited, we are excited to have enough vaccine to be able to begin holding Mass Vaccination Events this week across the state and give residents another way to access the vaccine,” said Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health. “These events, while important, are just one piece of the larger puzzle that is our vaccine rollout. To ensure everyone has access to the vaccines, including our underserved communities, we know we need a mix of options — hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and targeted community events.”

The first week’s shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in Louisiana this week and has been allocated to all nine public health regions according to population size.

Office of Public Health Regional Medical Directors worked with community partners and the Louisiana National Guard (LANG) to organize events that start this week and go into next week — a mix of Mass Vaccination Events, large-scale community events, and targeted clinics for teachers who are now eligible.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the FDA on February 27. It is given in one dose, which will be very convenient for many people.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a more durable vaccine, which makes it easier to handle. It can last up to three months in the refrigerator, whereas the other vaccines must be stored at very cold temperatures.

“Most importantly, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine does exactly what we want a vaccine against this terrible virus to do - it is 100% effective at preventing you from being hospitalized or dying,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer. “Like the other two COVID vaccines, this is a highly effective, safe vaccine and residents should get the first vaccine offered to them.”

Here in Louisiana we have lost nearly 10,000 loved ones, neighbors and colleagues to this virus.

Below are MVEs for the remainder of the week. Please note vaccine was allocated to all regions; events

Region 1: Greater New Orleans

DATE / TIME / TYPE LOCATION REGISTRATION WEEKLY DOSES 3/4/21 - 3/9/21 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Walk up Ernest N. Morial Convention Center: Hall J 900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans https://www.lcmchealth.org/vaccine/ 2,700 3/4/21 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. The Shrine on Airline 6000 Airline Drive, Metairie https://covidvaccinations.jeffparish.net/ 1,440

Region 4: Acadiana

DATE / TIME / TYPE LOCATION / ADDRESS REGISTRATION WEEKLY DOSES 3/5/21 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Walk up Robicheaux Center Lafayette 1919 Eraste Landry Road, Lafayette Full 750 3/8/21 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Drive thru Sugarena 713 Northwest Bypass (formerly Hwy. 3212), New Iberia Call 337-374-7420 or email covid19@iberiamedicalcenter.com 750 3/9/21 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Walkthrough/Walk up/drive thru Rayne Civic Center 210 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne OPH4.timetap.com 750

Region 5: Southwest

DATE / TIME / TYPE LOCATION / ADDRESS REGISTRATION WEEKLY DOSES 3/6/21 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Drive-thru Brookshires Grocery Event Center 2000 CenturyLink Center Drive, Bossier City https://redcap.lsuhscs.edu/surveys 4,300

Region 8: Northeast

DATE / TIME / TYPE LOCATION / ADDRESS REGISTRATION WEEKLY DOSES 3/16/21 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monroe Civic Center 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe N/A 750

Region 9: River Parishes

DATE / TIME / TYPE LOCATION / ADDRESS REGISTRATION WEEKLY DOSES 3/4/21 - 3/5/21 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Walk up St. Tammany Physicians Network 1520 Hwy. 22, Madisonville Call 985-898-4001 1,000 3/6/21 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Walk up Ochsner Medical Center 105 Medical Center Drive, Slidell Through MyChart app or call 844-888-2772 1,000 3/8/21 - 3/9/21 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Walk up St. Tammany Physicians Network 201 St. Ann Drive, Suite B, Mandeville Call 985-898-4001 1,000 3/11/21 - 3/12/21 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Walk up North Oaks Hospital Main Campus 15790 Paul Vega, MD, Drive, Hammond Through MyChart app or call 844-888-2772 1,200

Additional dates will be announced as more vaccine becomes available.

Who is eligible to be vaccinated?

Vaccines are available only to the following groups:

Phase 1A

Hospital personnel

Nursing home and long-term care provider residents and staff

Frontline responders to serve as vaccinators (EMS, law enforcement and fire personnel)

Phase 1B, Tier 1

Persons 65 and older

Dialysis providers and patients

Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff Behavioral health providers and staff Urgent care clinic providers and staff Community care providers and staff Dental providers and staff

Non-emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) providers and staff

Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)

American Sign Language (ASL) and foreign language interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind

Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)

Schools of allied health students, residents and staff

Law enforcement and other first responders

Louisiana Unified Command Group

Legislators

State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel

Some elections staff ahead of March and April elections

Teachers and any other support staff working on site in K-12 or daycare

All pregnant persons

Individuals ages 55-64 with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC as placing them at an “increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19.” Persons with the following qualifying underlying medical conditions are advised to complete the Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Attestation Form , before their appointment, to receive the vaccine: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Down syndrome Heart conditions including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30kg/m2 or higher but less than 40kg/m2) Severe obesity (BMI greater than 40kg/m2) Sickle cell disease Smoking Type 2 diabetes mellitus



