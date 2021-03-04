Advertisement

Louisiana ends search for new voting machines amid criticism

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin speaks to the House and Governmental Affairs Committee about his...
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin speaks to the House and Governmental Affairs Committee about his proposed emergency plan for the fall Louisiana elections, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.(Melinda Deslatte | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s secretary of state has decided to shelve his search for new voting machines after a barrage of complaints about the bid process from interested election technology companies, the head of the state Senate oversight committee and his fellow Republicans.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin sent a letter to Louisiana’s chief procurement officer Wednesday.

The letter announced his decision, asked her to remove the bid solicitation from a state website and requested that she dismiss protests filed by two companies that wanted to seek the work.

Ardoin said he’ll redo the search in the future.

