Louisiana ends search for new voting machines amid criticism

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s secretary of state has decided to shelve his search for new voting machines after a barrage of complaints about the bid process from interested election technology companies, the head of the state Senate oversight committee and his fellow Republicans.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin sent a letter to Louisiana’s chief procurement officer Wednesday.

The letter announced his decision, asked her to remove the bid solicitation from a state website and requested that she dismiss protests filed by two companies that wanted to seek the work.

Ardoin said he’ll redo the search in the future.

