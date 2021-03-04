Advertisement

LSU to release law firm’s review of sexual misconduct cases Friday

LSU campus | Source: WAFB
LSU campus | Source: WAFB(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A report compiled by a third-party law firm on the university’s handling of sexual assault and violence cases will be made public on Friday, March 5.

Husch Blackwell, the law firm hired by LSU to review how it has handled cases involving sexual misconduct in recent years, will present its findings as well as analysis of the university’s Title IX policies and procedures to the LSU Board Of Supervisors at 10 a.m. Friday.

LSU Interim President Tom Galligan and other administrators will hold a news conference following the meeting.

LSU hired Husch Blackwell to review its handling of sexual misconduct cases following several investigative reports by USA Today accused the university of mishandling such cases.

“We look forward to sharing the report findings with you on Friday, and I will certainly have more to share with you regarding our response to the findings and how we plan to ensure a safer and more supportive LSU for everyone as we move forward,” Galligan said in a letter to students and staff on Tuesday, March 2.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards receives his first dose of the Pfizer-manufactured coronavirus...
Gov. Edwards: Louisiana to move to “Phase 3” on Wednesday
Suspect arrested in Jackson Street ‘explosive material’ incident
Louisiana kidnapping suspect found in Florida.
Boys in La. Amber Alert found in Fla.; mother suspected of kidnapping ran away
RPSB releases “Phase 3″ transition details
Fatal crash
Anacoco man killed in Vernon Parish crash

Latest News

Boil advisories for Cenla
Cody Ruiz, a senior at Menard High School, became the first student to commit to Northwestern...
Menard High School senior becomes first commit to Northwestern State’s esports team
NSU lands first commit for their new esports team.
Johnson & Johnson vaccines given out in Central Louisiana
Johnson and Johnson vaccine distributed at Rapides Parish Coliseum