Menard High School senior becomes first commit to Northwestern State’s esports team

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Parents tell their kids that playing too many video games can be bad for them. However for Cody Ruiz, a senior at Menard High School, playing video games earned him a scholarship at Northwestern State University.

Ruiz became the first student to commit to Northwestern State’s new esports team and he will be on the Demons’ Call of Duty team.

“I’m really excited to be the first in NSU history and, as far as we know, the first in state history to be a signed esports player. I can’t wait to see what the future holds,” said Ruiz. “I think that this is a huge step for people that play video games. If you’re good enough at academics and you have a passion for playing video games, you can make it work out in the end.”

The university recently opened a state-of-the-art esports arena. The 3,500 square-foot lounge has 24 computers and multiple consoles for both competitive and recreational gaming.

Dr. Chris Maggio, the President of NSU, said they will have students broadcasting the esports events and are starting an esports concentration in their business department.

