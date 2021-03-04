Military family headed to BAFB loses everything, including child’s ashes, after U-Haul stolen in Georgia

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A military family on their way to start their new life in Bossier City at Barksdale Air Force Base (BAFB) is in desperate need after all of their belongings packed up in a U-Haul were reportedly stolen during their move.

Airman Ben Benton was recently transferred to Barksdale. While his family of four was stopped for the night in Georgia, their U-Haul moving truck was stolen, they say. All of their belongings were taken, including the ashes of their son.

A number of area realtors and the family’s soon-to-be neighbors have stepped up and created a GoFundMe account to help the family start over. Click here to donate.

FOX 5 in Atlanta reports the family’s U-Haul was found abandoned in Forest Park. It’s unknown if their son’s ashes are inside and what belongings may have been taken.

NOTE: KSLA makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.