Advertisement

Military family headed to BAFB loses everything, including child’s ashes, after U-Haul stolen in Georgia

GoFundMe launched to help family recover
The Benton family was on their way to Barksdale Air Force Base when they lost everything after...
The Benton family was on their way to Barksdale Air Force Base when they lost everything after their U-Haul truck was stolen in Georgia.(GoFundMe)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A military family on their way to start their new life in Bossier City at Barksdale Air Force Base (BAFB) is in desperate need after all of their belongings packed up in a U-Haul were reportedly stolen during their move.

Airman Ben Benton was recently transferred to Barksdale. While his family of four was stopped for the night in Georgia, their U-Haul moving truck was stolen, they say. All of their belongings were taken, including the ashes of their son.

A number of area realtors and the family’s soon-to-be neighbors have stepped up and created a GoFundMe account to help the family start over. Click here to donate.

FOX 5 in Atlanta reports the family’s U-Haul was found abandoned in Forest Park. It’s unknown if their son’s ashes are inside and what belongings may have been taken.

NOTE: KSLA makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana kidnapping suspect found in Florida.
Boys in La. Amber Alert found in Fla.; mother suspected of kidnapping ran away
RPSB releases “Phase 3″ transition details
Should you have to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in Louisiana?
Bill would allow concealed carry in Louisiana without a permit
Suspect arrested in Jackson Street ‘explosive material’ incident
Cody Ruiz, a senior at Menard High School, became the first student to commit to Northwestern...
Menard High School senior becomes first commit to Northwestern State’s esports team

Latest News

Thirty-three Louisiana lawmakers sign letter asking Gov. Edwards to end mask mandate and business restrictions
Patricia Koch
Patricia Koch
City of Alexandria
City of Alexandria to reopen community centers, event facilities April 5
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations