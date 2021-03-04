Police chief announces retirement from City of Natchitoches

The following was released to KALB by the City of Natchitoches:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches Police Chief Michael “Micky” Dove announced his retirement on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, after 32 years of service. Chief Dove began his tenure with the Natchitoches Police Department in 1989 and rose through the ranks until he was appointed Chief of Police in 2009. His terminal leave will commence on March 15 and end on June 15. On behalf of Mayor Ronnie Williams, Jr. and the City of Natchitoches, we wish Chief Dove the best in the next chapter of his life.

A nationwide search for applicants will be conducted to select a new Chief of Police. The hiring period and requirements for Chief of Police will be announced soon. Approved applicants will be required to take the Natchitoches Police Chief exam per the requirements of the Natchitoches Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board. Those who make the grade will head to the second round, where the City’s Administration will conduct interviews.

Stay tuned for more details about the hiring period and requirements for Chief of Police. Assistant Chief Harman Winters will serve as Interim Chief of Police until a replacement is found.

