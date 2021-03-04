Privateers’ twin second-half runs down NSU Demons

NEW ORLEANS, La. - Two big runs cost the Northwestern State men’s basketball team Wednesday night.

New Orleans opened the second half of a scoring binge and used another midway through the second half and grabbed a 92-83 victory against the Demons in Southland Conference action inside Lakefront Arena.

“We played really well in the first half,” 22nd-year head coach Mike McConathy said. “We felt pretty good, but there is nothing less important than the score at halftime. We just didn’t play. They were tougher than us.

The Demons (9-17, 8-7) surrendered a 12-point first-half lead by allowing the Privateers (8-14, 7-7) to shoot 57.9 percent from the field in the second half.

UNO scored 56 second-half points, 40 of which came in the paint. The Privateers also controlled the backboard in the second half and finished the game plus-eight in rebounding margin.

But it was a pair of 14-3 runs for New Orleans that swung the pendulum to the Privateers.

The first came right out of halftime, including a 10-0 spurt in the first 1:57 of the second half, erasing Northwestern State’s seven-point halftime advantage.

The second – and most important – 14-3 surge started with the Demons ahead 62-59 and 10:07 to play. Troy Green’s game-tying 3-pointer set off the run, which featured a balanced UNO attack, much like the rest of the game.

Four Privateers cracked double figures, led by Green’s game-high 19 points. Rodney Carson’s efficient 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting proved a nice complement as did Damion Rosser’s 13 and 12 off the bench from Ahren Freeman.

“Rosser, Green and Carson were the answers,” McConathy said. “Carson shot it well and did a good job. Rosser’s such a tough matchup for us, and (Freeman) did a good job in the lane.”

NSU scored 44 points in the paint, above its season average of 29 but well below the 58 it powered its way to in the first meeting between the teams this season.

Jamaure Gregg’s 17 points paced the Demons while Larry Owens (16), Trenton Massner (16) and Brian White (12) all reached double figures as well. Gregg added a career-best five steals as NSU nabbed a season-high 13 steals as a team.

Offensively, the Demons overcame a mid-second-half lull to finish a 51.7-percent shooting from the field. However, Northwestern State struggled to get stops throughout and could not collect its fifth Southland Conference road win of the season.

“Larry Owens competed extremely hard,” McConathy said. “Jamaure Gregg at times did some really good things. We attacked. We just didn’t do the things we needed to do to win games, and that’s what we had been doing.”

Trailing 73-64 with 3:19 to play, the Demons hit seven of their next eight shots but could not pull closer than three points during that stretch as New Orleans answered nearly every Demon bucket.

Carson delivered the key response after the Privateers broke the Demon press, scoring on a layup to open a five-point advantage.

“It concerns me defensively,” McConathy said. “We’ve got to go back to being the defensive team we were through that really good stretch. Jamaure made some tremendous plays where we didn’t come up with the ball. Kendal (Coleman) came up with a couple of nice plays where we couldn’t get the ball back. We have to lock down and take care of our business on Saturday and recover from this.”

The Demons return home for the regular-season finale Saturday when they host Central Arkansas. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. in Prather Coliseum. A win gives Northwestern State the No. 4 seed in next week’s Southland Conference Tournament in Katy, Texas. NSU also can gain the four seed if New Orleans loses to Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 NSU Athletics. All rights reserved.