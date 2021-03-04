REPORT: Les Miles was reprimanded by LSU in 2013 for inappropriate behavior with female students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU head coach Les Miles was reprimanded in 2013 after accusations of inappropriate contact with female students, according to a report by USA TODAY.

The national publication referenced an internal investigative report LSU released on Thursday, March 4.

USA TODAY reported Miles was issued the letter of reprimand and was also required to sign forms stating he had read and understood the school’s policies after a law firm investigated the allegations against him. The report added he was also ordered to stop hiring student employees to babysit, cease being alone with them, and attend sessions with his attorney that he had to pay for out of his own pocket.

Miles was accused of texting female students, taking them to his condo alone, making them feel uncomfortable, and, on at least one occasion, kissing a student and suggesting they go to a hotel after telling her he could help her career, USA TODAY reported.

USA TODAY stated the law firm’s investigation on behalf of LSU did not uncover evidence that the head coach had sexual relationships with any of the women but did find his behavior to be inappropriate.

USA TODAY added Miles was also accused of saying the female student workers who assisted the football team in luring prospective players needed to be attractive, blonde, and fit, and that student workers who failed to meet his criteria should have reduced hours or be fired, according to the internal investigative report.

Miles, through his attorney, denies the allegations and hopes the release of the report puts an end to the ‘baseless, inaccurate media reports,’ USA TODAY reported.

The USA TODAY report was done the day before LSU is set to release a law firm’s review of sexual misconduct cases at the university.

