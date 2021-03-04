Advertisement

Saints release punter Thomas Morstead

New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead was released Thursday.
By Sean Fazende
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have released longtime punter Thomas Morstead. It’s the latest in cost-cutting moves from the Saints as they work to get under the salary cap.

Morstead came to the Saints in the 2009 draft and was one of the last remaining players from the 2009 Super Bowl team. In a zoom conference, Morstead admitted his 2020 season was a down year for him.

“I didn’t meet any of the standards that I set for myself,” he said.

The move was expected as the team will save $2.5 million against the cap. The Saints are projected to be $60-$65 million over the salary cap.

