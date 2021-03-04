Thirty-three Louisiana lawmakers sign letter asking Gov. Edwards to end mask mandate and business restrictions
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - State Rep. Rick Edmonds, along with 32 other Louisiana legislators, signed a letter asking Gov. John Bel Edwards to end occupancy limits on businesses and discontinue the statewide mask mandate.
“With access to vaccinations on the rise, hospitalizations on the decline, and a variety of better treatment options, now is time to end the mandates,” Edmonds said.
Below is the full letter, including the names of all 33 lawmakers:
