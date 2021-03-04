Advertisement

UA Lady Lions repeat as Division V State Champions

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - The University Academy Lady Lions basketball won the Division V after beating Claiborne Christian, 58-28 on Thursday, March 4.

This is the team’s second consecutive Division V championship.

Jordan Semones led all scorers with 26 points and earned the Outstanding Player of the game award.

UA Lady Lions Win State

#WATCH The University Academy Lady Lions have won the Divison V State Championship.

Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Thursday, March 4, 2021

