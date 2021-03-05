After 2 hit-and-runs in Shreveport in less than a week, SPD talks about why people tend to leave the scene

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After two hit-and-run cases (one of them fatal) in Shreveport in just a few days, the Shreveport Police Department is talking about why people are inclined to drive off after hitting someone.

“They actually go on a lot more here than people know about,” Shreveport police Sgt. Glen Heckard said.

A woman lost her life March 2 when she left work at a fast-food restaurant to walk to the bus stop near Linwood Avenue at Bert Kouns Industrial Loop but was hit by a vehicle near Brookwood Church Way, officers said.

“It’s just tragic and I don’t even know if she even saw it coming,” Heckard said.

According to a study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 21% of pedestrian deaths are caused by hit-and-runs. AAA reports deadly that hit-and-runs are at an all-time high. Louisiana has the second most reports per capita, of all states.

“They may have something illegal in the vehicle, they may have warrants so it can be a multitude reasons why they don’t stick around, especially even being a fault,” Heckard said.

In Louisiana, the penalty for leaving a deadly crash could be up to 20 years in prison.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.