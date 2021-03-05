Advertisement

After 2 hit-and-runs in Shreveport in less than a week, SPD talks about why people tend to leave the scene

Traffic in Shreveport
Traffic in Shreveport(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After two hit-and-run cases (one of them fatal) in Shreveport in just a few days, the Shreveport Police Department is talking about why people are inclined to drive off after hitting someone.

“They actually go on a lot more here than people know about,” Shreveport police Sgt. Glen Heckard said.

A woman lost her life March 2 when she left work at a fast-food restaurant to walk to the bus stop near Linwood Avenue at Bert Kouns Industrial Loop but was hit by a vehicle near Brookwood Church Way, officers said.

“It’s just tragic and I don’t even know if she even saw it coming,” Heckard said.

According to a study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 21% of pedestrian deaths are caused by hit-and-runs. AAA reports deadly that hit-and-runs are at an all-time high. Louisiana has the second most reports per capita, of all states.

“They may have something illegal in the vehicle, they may have warrants so it can be a multitude reasons why they don’t stick around, especially even being a fault,” Heckard said.

In Louisiana, the penalty for leaving a deadly crash could be up to 20 years in prison.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorothy Ann Dupuy
Marksville woman arrested for apartment fire
Steven Rigmaiden has been charged with accessory after the fact to second degree murder.
1 arrested, 1 wanted in Futrell Street homicide investigation
The Benton family was on their way to Barksdale Air Force Base when they lost everything after...
Military family headed to BAFB loses everything, including child’s ashes, after U-Haul stolen in Georgia
Suspect arrested in Jackson Street ‘explosive material’ incident
Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car

Latest News

LSU campus | Source: WAFB
LSU to release law firm’s review of sexual misconduct cases Friday
Louisiana topographical map with Gulf of Mexico
VOTE NOW: Should Louisiana completely reopen like Texas and Mississippi? Tell us!
Boil advisories for Cenla
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Jambalaya Forecast
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Jambalaya Forecast