Advertisement

Airline IT provider hacked, frequent flyer data breached

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 file photo, A Lufthansa Star Alliance plane prepares to...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 file photo, A Lufthansa Star Alliance plane prepares to take off at San Francisco International Airport during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco. he hack of a company that manages ticket-processing and frequent-flier data for major global airlines — including Star Alliance and OneWorld members — has compromised the personal data of an unspecified number of travelers. The hackers were able to access some computer systems at Atlanta-based SITA Passenger Service System for up to a month before the incident's seriousness was confirmed on Feb. 24, 2021 a spokesman for the company's Geneva-based parent company said.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The hack of a company that manages ticket-processing and frequent-flier data for major global airlines — including Star Alliance and OneWorld members — has compromised the personal data of an unspecified number of travelers.

The hackers were able to access some computer systems at Atlanta-based SITA Passenger Service System for up to a month before the incident’s seriousness was confirmed on Feb. 24, a spokesman for the company’s Geneva-based parent company said.

The spokesman, Sandro Hofer, would not say how many airlines were affected — SITA says it serves more than 400 and is industry-owned. The company said that Singapore Airlines, New Zealand Air and Lufthansa were among those affected.

“The extent to which (frequent flyer alliances’) individual airlines were affected varies from airline to airline,” SITA said in a statement.

It said Malaysia Airlines, Finnair, Japan Airlines, Cathay Pacific had either issued statements or reached out to frequent-flyer members about the hack.

United Airlines said separately that the only customer data potentially accessed were names, frequent-flyer numbers and program status. It recommended in an email that frequent-flyer customers should change their account passwords “out of an abundance of caution.”

SITA provides IT services for the airline industry, including passenger travel planning and booking, airport operations and security, baggage, aircraft connectivity and in-flight cabin and cockpit operations. It first announced the breach on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorothy Ann Dupuy
Marksville woman arrested for apartment fire
Steven Rigmaiden has been charged with accessory after the fact to second degree murder.
1 arrested, 1 wanted in Futrell Street homicide investigation
Suspect arrested in Jackson Street ‘explosive material’ incident
The Benton family was on their way to Barksdale Air Force Base when they lost everything after...
Military family headed to BAFB loses everything, including child’s ashes, after U-Haul stolen in Georgia
Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car

Latest News

Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park.
California to let Major League Baseball, Disneyland reopen
After several states began lifting their mask mandates earlier in the week, state lawmakers...
Louisiana Lawmakers send the governor a letter requesting to fully open Louisiana and lift mask mandate
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dem split on jobless benefits slows virus relief, stimulus checks bill in Senate
Coughlin Saunders Performing Arts Center reopens