APD seeking missing juvenile

Tanaya George
Tanaya George(APD)
By APD
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are asking for public assistance to locate Tanaya George, 16, who is described as being 4′10″ and weighing approximately 115 pounds. She was last seen in the area of Willow Glen Road.

If you have any information or know the location of this juvenile, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

