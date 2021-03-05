Advertisement

Baker’s 29 points propels Cats to revenge win against LeTourneau

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College men’s basketball team beat the LeTourneau Yellowjackets, 90-65, on Thursday night to take first place in the American Southwest Conference East division.

Senior guard Kae’ron Baker led all scorers with 29 points. The Wildcats improve to 8-4 on the season.

Click the video above for highlights from the game.

Latest News

The Northwood Lady Gators basketball lost in the Class 1A State Championship game to East...
Northwood Lady Gators’ season comes to heart-breaking end
For the seventh consecutive season, the LSUA men’s basketball team will be a part of the NAIA...
Generals reach NAIA tournament; play No. 9 Talladega in first round