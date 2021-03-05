Baker’s 29 points propels Cats to revenge win against LeTourneau

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College men’s basketball team beat the LeTourneau Yellowjackets, 90-65, on Thursday night to take first place in the American Southwest Conference East division.

Senior guard Kae’ron Baker led all scorers with 29 points. The Wildcats improve to 8-4 on the season.

Click the video above for highlights from the game.

