FCI Oakdale II inmate dies following battle with COVID-19

The following has been provided by the Bureau of Prisons:

On Monday, January 18, 2021, inmate Marcelo Ramos-Ortiz, 59, tested positive for COVID-19 at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Oakdale II in Oakdale, Louisiana, and was immediately placed in medical isolation. The next day, Ramos-Ortiz was evaluated by institution medical staff for fever and impending respiratory failure, and was then transported to the local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

On January 26, his condition worsened and he was placed on a ventilator. Ramos-Ortiz had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions. He later died on March 4.

Ramos-Ortiz was sentenced in the Northern District of Alabama to a 135-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and illegal re-entry into the United States.

He had been in custody at FCI Oakdale II since October 15, 2014. FCI Oakdale II is a low-security facility that currently houses 707 male offenders.

The Bureau of Prisons will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19 at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp. Additional information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Bureau of Prisons. All rights reserved.